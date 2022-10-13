It appears last week’s decision by OPEC to cut oil production by two million barrels has triggered more than just geopolitical tremors for Washington to deal with.

Saudi Arabia, the US’ longtime Gulf ally that leads the 13-nation union, cut output in a bid to boost prices, angering Washington.

The move prompted the US to accuse Riyadh of siding with Russia, a claim rejected by the Saudi government. Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said to Al-Arabiya channel on Tuesday that the OPEC+ decision was purely economic and was taken unanimously to stabilise the market.

Calling it a “hostile act”, the Biden administration said it was “re-evaluating” the Saudi relationship.

Reeling from growing economic pressure at home and next month’s midterm elections fast approaching, OPEC’s November cut is set to drive up gas prices for American consumers as well as put the Biden administration’s foreign policy priorities under further pressure.

“I’m not going to get into what I’d consider and what I have in mind. But there will be consequences,” President Biden told CNN on Tuesday.

‘October surprise’

OPEC’s decision was widely seen as a diplomatic slap in the face since Biden travelled to Saudi Arabia in July and met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

Biden, who had referred to Saudi Arabia as a “pariah” state during his 2020 election campaign, flew to Jeddah in July for a Gulf summit to try mending bilateral relations but left without securing a deal for higher oil production. Ties have been strained between the kingdom and Washington since Biden took office in 2021.

Many on the Beltway believe the price hikes were more than just a geopolitical move, but Riyadh also placing its thumb on the scale of US electoral politics to hamper the Democrats in the upcoming midterms.

“The Saudis are working to get Trump re-elected and for MAGA Republicans to win the midterms,” Bruce Riedel, a senior fellow of the Brookings Institution, told The Intercept. “Higher oil prices will undermine the Democrats.”