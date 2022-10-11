WORLD
3 MIN READ
Malala visits Pakistan on 10th anniversary of TTP assassination bid
Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai landed in the southern city of Karachi from where she will travel to areas devastated by unprecedented monsoon flooding.
Malala visits Pakistan on 10th anniversary of TTP assassination bid
Yousafzai was just 15 years old when militants from the Pakistani Taliban shot her in the head over her campaign for girls' education. / Reuters Archive
October 11, 2022

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai arrived in her native Pakistan to visit flood victims.

She landed in the southern city of Karachi on Tuesday, two days after the 10th anniversary of the TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan) assassination attempt against her. 

From Karachi, she will travel to areas devastated by unprecedented monsoon flooding.

Yousafzai was just 15 years old when militants from the Pakistani Taliban shot her in the head over her campaign for girls' education.

It is her second visit since the shooting. 

She was flown to Britain for life-saving treatment and went on to become a global education advocate and the youngest-ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

READ MORE:Pakistani activist Malala joins millionaires' club

Devastating floods

Her visit aims "to help keep international attention focused on the impact of floods in Pakistan and reinforce the need for critical humanitarian aid", her organisation Malala Fund said in a statement.

Catastrophic flooding put a third of Pakistan under water, displaced eight million people – who are now facing a health crisis – and caused an estimated $28 billion in damages.

Recommended

Yousafzai's visit comes as students at her former school join a strike over a rise in violence in her hometown of Mingora in the Swat Valley.

The Pakistani Taliban waged a years-long insurgency in Swat until a major military crackdown in the northwest of the country in 2014 restored security in the area.

But it has seen a resurgence of militancy since the Taliban returned to power across the border in Afghanistan last year.

'People are angry'

There has been a spike in attacks in recent weeks, targeting mostly security forces.

On Monday, a driver was shot dead and a child wounded in an attack on a school bus, prompting up to 2,000 students and teachers to walk out of classes.

Locals blamed the Pakistani Taliban, but the armed group has denied responsibility.

Students and teachers again walked out on Tuesday calling for peace in the region.

"People are angry," principal Ahmad Shah told AFP news agency on Monday. "Students from all the private schools came out to protest."

READ MORE: Malala Yousafzai working on book about refugees

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights