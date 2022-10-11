Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai arrived in her native Pakistan to visit flood victims.

She landed in the southern city of Karachi on Tuesday, two days after the 10th anniversary of the TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan) assassination attempt against her.

From Karachi, she will travel to areas devastated by unprecedented monsoon flooding.

Yousafzai was just 15 years old when militants from the Pakistani Taliban shot her in the head over her campaign for girls' education.

It is her second visit since the shooting.

She was flown to Britain for life-saving treatment and went on to become a global education advocate and the youngest-ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Devastating floods

Her visit aims "to help keep international attention focused on the impact of floods in Pakistan and reinforce the need for critical humanitarian aid", her organisation Malala Fund said in a statement.

Catastrophic flooding put a third of Pakistan under water, displaced eight million people – who are now facing a health crisis – and caused an estimated $28 billion in damages.