WORLD
3 MIN READ
Yemen's warring parties fail to renew UN-brokered truce
The initial two-month truce was agreed in April and renewed twice despite grievances by both sides over its implementation.
Yemen's warring parties fail to renew UN-brokered truce
The UN envoy for Yemen scrambled to revive a six-month truce after a missed deadline raised fears of a return to war. / Reuters Archive
October 3, 2022

Yemen's warring parties have failed to renew a UN-brokered truce deal that expired on Sunday, dashing the hopes of some Yemenis for a broader pact that would ease economic woes and prolong relative calm after more than seven years of fighting.

United Nations special envoy Hans Grundberg said late on Sunday he would continue to push for an extended and expanded deal between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi rebel group, both under intense international pressure to come to an agreement.

"It is a sad day for the Yemeni people," said Abdullah Ali, a 58-year-old teacher in the capital Sanaa, where people rushed to stock up on fuel and food on Sunday evening.

"We hoped to start receiving our salaries and to move towards a ceasefire. We are shocked," Ali told Reuters by phone.

Grundberg's proposal is for a six-month truce extension, a mechanism to pay civil service wages, and greater movement of goods and people in the country where 80 percent of the population of some 30 million rely on aid.

The initial two-month truce was agreed in April and renewed twice despite grievances by both sides over its implementation. It allowed some fuel ships into Hodeidah port and some commercial flights from Sanaa, both held by the Iran-aligned Houthis.

"I will continue my relentless efforts to engage with the parties to quickly reach an agreement on a way forward," the envoy said in a statement, urging the parties to maintain calm.

READ MORE: No extension on Yemeni ceasefire, UN urges calm

Recommended

Years of conflict

The parties on Sunday accused each other of hampering peace efforts. The Saudi-backed government blamed the Houthi rebels, de facto authorities in the north, for refusing the deal.

A Houthi council criticised the UN proposal as lacking and threatened attacks on "airports, ports and oil companies of aggressor countries" if the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia does not lift its sea and air restrictions.

According to United Nations figures, more than 150,000 people have died in Yemen's war and millions have been displaced.

The conflict pits Yemen's Saudi-supported government, officially based in the southern port of Aden, against the Iran-backed Houthis.

The Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention the following year and igniting a war that has caused what the United Nations terms the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

READ MORE: UN envoy aims to expand fragile truce in Yemen

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights