At least two Russia-backed officials have admitted that Kiev's troops have made some gains in the southern Kherson region and taken control of some settlements in their counter-offensive.

Kirill Stremousov, a Russia-backed official in the region, said in a video statement on Monday that the Ukrainian forces “have broken through a little deeper”.

However, he insisted that “everything is under control” and that Russia’s “defence system is working” in the strategic region.

"It's tense, let's put it that way," Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-backed head of Kherson region, said on state television.

"Where the Kakhovka (reservoir) is, there is a settlement called Dudchany...it is in this area that there is a breakthrough and there are settlements taken by Ukrainian troops," he said.

Dudchany, on the west bank of the Dnipro river, is about 40 kilometres (25 miles) downriver from where Russian troops had opposed Ukrainian forces a day earlier.

Russia formally moved to annex four Ukrainian territories last week, including Kherson region, but none are fully under the control of Moscow's forces and Ukraine continues to advance in the south.

Kherson has been one of the toughest battlefields for the Ukrainians, with slower progress when compared with Ukraine's breakout offensive around the country's second largest city of Kharkiv, in the northeast, that began last month.

READ MORE:Putin completes annexation of four Ukrainian regions

Battlefield gains

Ukrainian media outlets highlighted an image of Ukrainian troops displaying flags at a marker for the village of Khreshchenivka, which is in the same area of Kherson where troops apparently have broken through Russian lines.