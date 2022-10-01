The African Union has condemned the "unconstitutional change of government" in Burkina Faso, a day after the second coup this year in the deeply poor and restive West African country.

"The chairperson calls upon the military to immediately and totally refrain from any acts of violence or threats to the civilian population, civil liberties, human rights," the AU said in a statement on Sunday, calling for the restoration of the constitutional order by July 2024.

Junior military officers toppled a junta leader on Friday, saying he had failed to fight militant attacks in the country.

AU chief Moussa Faki Mahamat said he was deeply concerned about the resurgence of unconstitutional ousters in Burkina Faso and elsewhere on the continent.

In Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, an uneasy calm reigned as soldiers in armoured vehicles and pickup trucks guarded the national television centre but traffic slowly resumed on arterial roads.