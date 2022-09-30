A suicide attack at a learning centre in the Afghan capital has killed 19 people as students prepared for exams, police have said.

The Friday morning blast happened in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of western Kabul, a predominantly Shia Muslim area home to the minority Hazara community, the scene of some of Afghanistan's most deadly attacks.

"Students were preparing for an exam when a suicide bomber struck at this educational centre. Unfortunately, 19 people have been martyred and 27 others wounded," police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said.

Videos posted online and photos published by local media showed bloodied victims being carried away from the scene.

"Security teams have reached the site, the nature of the attack and the details of the casualties will be released later," interior ministry spokesperson Abdul Nafy Takor earlier tweeted.

"Attacking civilian targets proves the enemy's inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards."

READ MORE:Several killed, injured in blast at Afghanistan mosque