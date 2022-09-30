A seven-year-old Palestinian boy has died of heart failure while being chased by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank, his father said, an account disputed by the Israeli army while the US voiced sorrow at the incident and encouraged an investigation.

Relatives said on Thursday that Rayan Suleiman had no previous health problems and accused the army of scaring the child to death.

Israel called the death a tragedy and said its soldiers were not to blame.

Mohammed Suleiman, a 22-year-old cousin, said Rayan was shrieking in fear at the sight of Israeli soldiers and his parents shouted, "come here," to calm him down.

He said after the soldiers left, the boy collapsed, adding that Rayan had been healthy.

The boy was coming home from school with other pupils in the village of Tuqu when troops gave chase, and he "died on the spot from fear," his father Yasser said in a video circulated on social media.

He said Rayan was vomiting blood in the car after collapsing and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"He was martyred from the fear of them," the father told Palestine TV.

A medical official who inspected the body told the Reuters news agency that it bore no sign of physical trauma and that the death appeared consistent with heart failure. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the incident as "an ugly crime" by Israel.

US supports 'thorough investigation'

Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, an Israeli military spokesperson, said "there was no violence, no entry into the house."