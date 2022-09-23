Turkish Airlines has been named the top carrier in Europe at the World Airline Awards organised by air transport rating agency Skytrax.

Türkiye's national flag carrier, that flies to more countries than any other, received on Friday the highly competitive Best Airline in Europe title.

The winner was chosen according to a survey which included responses of more than 14 million online customers from over 100 nationalities between September 2021 to August 2022.

Turkish Airlines won two other major awards at the ceremony: the World's Best Business Class Catering and the Best Airline in Southern Europe.

At the awards, Qatar Airways was named the World’s Best Airline for the seventh time, winning the prestigious Airline of the Year 2022 title.

Singapore Airlines was the world's second-best carrier, Emirates third, Japan's All Nippon Airways fourth, and Australia's Qantas Airways fifth.

Turkish Airlines was named the world's seventh best airline, out of more than 350 airlines included in the survey results.

