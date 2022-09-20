TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish first lady, UN chief sign document on 'Zero Waste' project
The project aims to contain waste under sustainable development principles and reduce pollution.
Turkish first lady, UN chief sign document on 'Zero Waste' project
Guterres and Erdogan vow to promote a zero-waste approach worldwide and share best practices for its wider recognition and application. / AA
September 20, 2022

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have signed a goodwill document to extend Türkiye's Zero Waste project across the world.

Erdogan and Guterres had a meeting at the UN headquarters on Monday, which tackled environmental issues, including "Zero Waste," a project launched in 2017 by the first lady in Türkiye.

The project aims to contain waste under sustainable development principles and reduce pollution.

Following the meeting, Guterres said that waste is a vital problem for today and the project in this sense is very valuable and impressive.

The UN chief also called on UN countries to expand Türkiye's Zero Waste project globally as part of the environmentalist project, which is among the most important issues the UN is struggling with.

READ MORE:US Muslim group honours Turkish first lady for her humanitarian efforts

Common intentions

Recommended

"The text we will sign with you today reveals our common intention in this sense. I hope that the number of signatures under this declaration, which we will sign the first two, will increase," Erdogan said, adding she wished that the project to be spread globally.

Guterres and Erdogan vowed to promote the zero waste approach worldwide and share best practices for its wider recognition and application.

"Moreover, we pledge to support initiatives, campaigns, programs, projects, and activities that promote zero waste in order to encourage responsible waste production and consumption," the declaration said.

The duo also committed to sharing the best practices and lessons learned from projects such as Türkiye's Zero Waste project encouraging the development of similar policies on waste management.

Before the signing ceremony, Erdogan presented the portrait of Guterres, created with waste textile materials by the artist Deniz Sagdic, to the secretary-general.

According to data released in July by the Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, the project has stemmed 3.9 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions and saved the economy billions of dollars.

READ MORE: Türkiye is determined in the fight against climate crisis: Emine Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy