Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has urged his country to have trust in its army and strategic partners, saying there was no need for volunteer forces at the border with Tajikistan after last week's deadly clashes there.

"We continue our efforts to resolve the Kyrgyz-Tajik border issues in a purely peaceful way," Japarov said on Monday in a televised address on a national day of mourning.

"Another point I would like to mention: I urge calm among the men and youths who are willing to go to Batken...We have courageous warriors and enough forces to repel those who violate our borders."

Japarov also asked Kyrgyz not to trust "provocateurs who slander our strategic partners, friendly nations and peoples who share our position".

