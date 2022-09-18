WORLD
4 MIN READ
'Like never before': Japan issues rare warning ahead of powerful typhoon
The warning is issued only when it forecasts conditions seen once in several decades.
'Like never before': Japan issues rare warning ahead of powerful typhoon
2.9 million residents in Kyushu have been issued with evacuation warnings / Reuters
September 18, 2022

Thousands of people have taken to shelters in southwestern Japan as powerful Typhoon Nanmadol churned towards the region.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a rare "special warning" on Sunday for the Kagoshima region in southern Kyushu prefecture - an alert that is issued only when it forecasts conditions seen once in several decades. 

The agency warned of gales and high waves "like never experienced before", and authorities have urged nearly three million residents to evacuate.

"Maximum caution is required," Ryuta Kurora, head of the JMA's forecast unit said on Saturday. "It's a very dangerous typhoon".

"The wind will be so fierce that some houses might collapse," Kurora told reporters, also warning of flooding and landslides.

READ MORE: UN: Humanity going in "wrong direction" on climate crisis

The 14th typhoon of the season, classified as a super typhoon by the US Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Center, could bring record rainfall, the JMA said, warning of the risk of rivers overflowing and landslides.

Southern Kyushu could receive 500 mm of rain and wind gusts of up to 250 km per hour, while the central Tokai region could see 300 mm of rain, the agency forecast.

By Sunday morning, 25,680 households in Kagoshima and neighbouring Miyazaki were already without power, while regional train services, flights and ferry runs were cancelled until the passage of the storm, local utilities and transport services said.

Railway operators have cancelled trains in the region with convenience store chain Seven-Eleven Japan temporarily shutting around 950 stores.

Recommended

Evacuation warnings

So far, 2.9 million residents in Kyushu have been issued with evacuation warnings, according to the government's Fire and Disaster Management Agency, and Kagoshima officials said over 8,500 people were already in local shelters by Sunday morning.

The evacuation warnings call on people to move to shelter or alternative accommodation that can withstand extreme weather.

But they are not mandatory, and during past extreme weather events authorities have struggled to convince residents to take shelter quickly enough.

Kurora urged people to evacuate before the worst of the storm arrived and warned that even in sturdy buildings residents would need to take precautions.

READ MORE: Earth's greenhouse gas, sea levels hit new highs in 2021: US agency

On the ground, a Kagoshima prefectural official said there were no reports so far of injuries or structural damage but conditions were deteriorating.

"The rain and wind are getting stronger. The rain is so heavy that you cannot really see what's out there. It looks all white," he said.

The storm is forecast to curve east and pass over Japan's main island of Honshu early next week before moving out to sea by Wednesday.

Japan is currently in typhoon season and faces around 20 such storms a year, routinely seeing heavy rains that cause landslides or flash floods.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days