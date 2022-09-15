The World Weather Attribution, in its rapid study published in the early hours of Friday, has linked devastation in Pakistan caused by extreme rainfall and flooding to climate crisis.

“Pakistan is owed reparations not only for climate change that is happening now, but really for that whole history of the way that the river basin is managed in this part of South Asia,” Ayesha Siddiqi, an author of the study, tells reporters during an online press briefing.

“Pakistan should absolutely demand financial compensation and reparations for what is happening there today.”

While there has not yet been a definitive estimate of the total losses incurred, some analysts say total financial damages and reconstruction costs would hover around at least $19.5 billion.

“If that seems like a reasonable calculation, then of course, it seems very legitimate to have a conversation about how that money can be put together,” says Siddiqi.

Siddiqi says the ‘Loss and Damage’ framework of COP26 provides for a roadmap to get the process done institutionally. “I think there are other avenues to talk about, but that conversation needs to be had,” she says.

“Like, what about the big IMF (International Monetary Fund) package that Pakistan has just renegotiated with the international financial institutions. Debt relief can be offered to Pakistan so that Pakistan does not spend all of its money servicing debt.”

The World Weather Attribution is an initiative by a group of scientists coming together to study the role of climate change at the time of unfolding of an extreme event at a particular place.

The study on the recent Pakistani floods uses “well-established peer-reviewed methods” to ascertain how much more likely human-induced climate change made the extreme rainfall more frequent and intense.

“Based on observations and models, combining with the authors’ theoretical knowledge, climate change did play a role,” says Sjoukje Philip, one of the authors of the study.

The finding makes the case for Islamabad to press industrialised nations, responsible for excessive carbon emissions, to contribute to the relief efforts.

Pakistan Meteorological Department says the country received more than three times its usual rainfall in August, making it “the wettest August since 1961”, whereas Sindh and Balochistan received seven and eight times their usual monthly averages.