Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Samarkand, Uzbekistan for a two-day visit including both an international summit and one-on-one meetings with world leaders.

President Erdogan departed from Ankara's Esenboga Airport on Thursday morning.

In a statement, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on Wednesday that upon the invitation of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Erdogan will visit the historic city of Samarkand on September 15-16 to attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as a special guest.

Türkiye will be participating at the presidential level for the first time since Ankara obtained dialogue partner status at the SCO in 2012, the statement added.

Erdogan is expected to address the second session of the summit and hold bilateral meetings.

Established in 2001, the eight-member organisation aims to strengthen friendly, good neighbour relations and mutual trust among member states.

Türkiye was approved as one of six "dialogue partners" in 2012.

