A Pakistani court has extended former Prime Minister Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail for eight more days on terrorism charges relating to a speech in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers, his lawyer said.

Khan, who appeared in court in person on Monday, was booked in the case by police in August. This is the fourth time he has secured pre-arrest bail in the matter.

"Bail is extended till 20th September with the same sureties," Khan's lawyer, Babar Awan, said.

Khan has denied he threatened the officials, saying his words were taken out of context.

"This amounts to making a mockery of the anti-terrorism law; making a mockery of our country," he told journalists outside the court on Monday after he secured his bail.

The terrorism case is one of a spate of legal woes for Khan, who was ousted as prime minister by a parliamentary vote in April.

