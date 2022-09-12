The supporters of the PKK terrorist organisation in Germany have attacked a Turkish citizen.

At a demonstration in the city of Essen, the supporters attacked a Turkish citizen waiting at a red light in his car on Sunday.

The car was heavily damaged after it was struck with sticks and stones.

The incident went viral on social media. Following it, German police arrested some PKK supporters.

Germany's spy chief in June admitted that the country has become a platform for the PKK terrorist group's fundraising and recruitment activities targeting Türkiye.

"The PKK is organising various fundraising campaigns in Germany and then using this money to finance terror attacks in Türkiye," Thomas Haldenwang, head of the German domestic intelligence agency BfV, told a news conference in Berlin.

He said the PKK is also using various associations in Germany to recruit young people as foreign fighters, who are then sent to Türkiye, Syria or Iraq.

READ MORE:Berlin: Threat of PKK attacks on Turkish institutions exists in Germany