WORLD
2 MIN READ
Boat capsizes off Brazil leaving many dead and missing
"Unauthorised boat" sinks off Para, a northern Brazilian state, drowning 14 people with another 26 still unaccounted for, officials say.
Boat capsizes off Brazil leaving many dead and missing
In all, 70 people were on the boat, 30 of them rescued alive, officials say. / TRTWorld
September 8, 2022

An illegal passenger boat has sunk along Brazil's northern coast, drowning at least 14 people with another 26 still unaccounted for, officials said.

Local media carried images of rescuers on Thursday using a canoe to bring victims to shore near Belem, the capital of Para state, and bodies laid out on the beach with sheets draped over them.

The boat's owner had recently had another vessel suspended for operating illegally, but continued running this one without authorisation, said Para state Governor Helder Barbalho.

"This was a clandestine vessel. The owner had been notified three times by regulators and the navy for operating another boat without a license. That vessel's operations were suspended, but he got hold of another one and continued operating, and this tragedy happened," he said.

'Horrific tragedy'

Recommended

"We have been mobilised since we got the news, working to find those who haven't been located yet," he added, saying the state government had set up a crisis team to oversee the search.

He said the authorities would "act firmly" to bring those responsible for the "horrific tragedy" to justice.

In all, 70 people were on the boat, 30 of them rescued alive, state officials said in a statement.

"The vessel was not authorised for inter-city passenger transport... and made the journey departing from a clandestine port in the area of Camara," a settlement across the Marajo Bay from Belem, it said.

A police helicopter and 11 rescue boats, two of them carrying specialised divers, were aiding the search effort, it said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation