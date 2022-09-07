The United Nations has said that it was helping connect Palestinian children in the blockaded Gaza to the outside world by distributing tablets to hundreds of pupils.

"We're very conscious that for children as they grow, they're going to have to be able to engage with an increasingly digitalised world," Thomas White, director of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, told AFP news agency on Wednesday.

Children make up nearly half of Gaza's population of 2.3 million. Most of them have never been able to leave the coastal territory.

Some 890 tablets are being handed out this week at schools run by UNRWA, following a pilot project that saw a few dozen devices given to children last year.

The 15-year blockade of the enclave led by Israel has crippled Gaza's economy, leaving 74 percent of young graduates unemployed, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

READ MORE:Life comes to a halt in Gaza as Israel launches new air strikes

Computer skills

The European Union-funded project to boost children's computer skills is seen by UNRWA as a way to increase their chances of getting a job in the growing tech sector, either locally or remotely.