Planes carrying fresh supplies are surging across a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan.

The death toll surged past 1,200, officials said on Friday, with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness.

A Turkish delegation headed by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to convey condolences over damages caused by floods.

The delegation conveyed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's heartfelt condolences for the loss of precious lives and destruction of valuable property during the recent monsoon flash floods.

In the immediate aftermath of President Erdogan's phone call, Türkiye delivered humanitarian relief assistance to Pakistan in the form of tents, food items, medicines, and emergency relief products for flood victims, the statement said.

So far 11 Turkish military aircraft and two “Goodness Trains” have been dispatched.

Sharif also recalled Türkiye’s steadfast support and assistance to Pakistan after the 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods, describing the two countries as "two hearts, one soul" that have always supported one other in difficult times.

Soylu, talking about Ankara's response to the disaster, stated that Türkiye immediately built air and land bridges to deliver relief assistance to flood victims.

The Turkish minister added that in line with President Erdogan's directives, Türkiye's relevant institutions and organisations dealing with natural catastrophes are ready to provide expanded assistance in accordance with Pakistan's requirements.

Turkish aid train