As Türkiye's largest aviation, space and technology festival, also known as Teknofest, progresses in the Black Sea province of Samsun, the event showcases a broad range of high-end technological innovations.

One of the key highlights of the event is Kizilelma (red apple), a state-of-the-art drone that has all the qualities of a fighter jet minus a human pilot.

Kizilelma was exhibited by the Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar for the first time at Teknofest, which began on August 30 and will continue till September 4, 2022.

Kizilelma (red apple) is set to make its maiden flight at the beginning of next year, Elif Ergin, a pilot trainer at Baykar, said.

The prototype was completed in May 2021, she said, adding the structural integration process has nearly been completed.

However, the mechanical and avionic integration process is still underway, she said.

The drone has aggressive manoeuvrability, Ergin stated, with a flight time of five hours and an operational altitude of 35,000 feet.

Bayraktar Kizilelma has the ability to land and take off from ships with short runways like TCG Anadolu, an assault ship of the Turkish Navy.

It has a take-off weight of six tons and a useful load-carrying capacity of 1.5 tons, the official said.

Baykar plans to integrate it with all domestically developed ammunition and all ammunition in the air force inventory, she underlined.

In his opening address at the festival, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said, “The number of people who visited Teknofest in its first year was 550 thousand. Today, the number of applicants to Teknofest competitions alone is over 600 thousand."

According to Varank, new categories were added to the event this year.