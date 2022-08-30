Confidence-building measures between Russia and Ukraine, like exchanging war prisoners, are "going well," Türkiye's foreign minister has said.

"We have also been mediating to that end," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday at a panel during the 17th Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia.

Questioning also how countries would adapt to the new realities, Cavusoglu said a "negotiated solution" to the war was "much easier to reach in the initial weeks" of the conflict.

"After the disturbing images we saw from Irpin and Bucha, things have changed. But now, there are new realities on the ground. Unfortunately, some cities, other than the Donbass region of Ukraine, have fallen. We are talking about peace, but it has to be a mutually accepted one. But it has to be, at the same time, a fair peace for Ukraine ... the territorial integrity of Ukraine has to be essential," he added.

Emphasising that such new realities would "definitely" be reflected in further negotiations," Cavusoglu said that the sides' positions on the status of annexed Crimea and Donbass have also changed.

