Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed the country’s Great Offensive marking the resounding defeat of the occupying Greek armies at the hands of Turks in the Battle of Dumlupinar in 1922.

“The Great Offensive and the succeeding clashes went down in the military history of the world as the most successful example of all-out war," Erdogan said on Monday at the centenary celebrations of the August 30 Great Victory in Kutahya province.

Erdogan said the Great Offensive, which started from Kocatepe to Dumlupinar and from there to Izmir, was the "first offensive" operation of the Turkish army after a long break.

Earlier on Monday, Erdogan said in a statement that "August 30 has been the clearest proof of what the Turkish nation can achieve and give up when forced to choose between captivity and freedom."

He said with the Great Victory, it has been registered once again that the lands on which people live freely today are the "eternal homeland."

READ MORE: Türkiye marks 97th anniversary of Victory Day