It took only four hours to completely inundate the small village of farmer Altaf Hussain near historical Ranipur town of Pakistan's southern Sindh province, where swirling floodwaters washed away dozens of houses, animals, and crops last week.

Like hundreds of thousands of other displaced Pakistanis, Hussain from village Dur Mohammad Langrija Goth is currently lodged at a government school-turned-shelter camp in the port city of Karachi, but the ordeal he faced is settled in his mind.

Massive floods described by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as "unprecedented in the last 30 years" have killed at least 1,061 people and affected more than 33 million across the country.

"It was midnight when the floodwaters struck our village. I was already awake, expecting something untoward as it had continuously been raining for the last 30 hours,” Hussain, a father of four, told Anadolu Agency.

The nearby Thari Mirwah canal and various streams burst their banks due to incessant rains, inundating the entire Ranipur town, located some 420 kilometres from Karachi, forcing the panicked residents to leave their homes for safety.

"It took me a few seconds to realize what was going on due to the loud screams and shouting (from adjacent houses). I woke up (my) kids and others and made them rush to the roof," Hussain recalled.

"It was a horrific scene that we could hardly see through the torches and mobile phone light from the rooftop as a deluge was heading towards our village," he went on to say.

READ MORE: Türkiye sends two planes carrying aid for Pakistan flood victims

Initially, Hussain said, he thought he and the family could survive on the rooftop but within hours he had to review his plans as floodwaters submerged streets, fields, and houses to alarming levels.

A timely operation by the army troops rescued the marooned villagers, including 20 members of Hussain's family.

Hours later, the raging floodwaters either washed away or badly damaged all the 500 houses of his ill-fated village.

“Nothing is left. All the houses and crops are destroyed,” Hussain added, trying to fight back his tears.

Hussain's family spent two shelter-less nights with no food along the main road where an army boat dropped them. A cargo truck eventually shifted them to this shelter camp.

READ MORE:Millions affected as death toll from Pakistan's monsoon rains soars

'Only an hour to leave'