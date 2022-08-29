WORLD
2 MIN READ
IAEA to inspect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
The UN nuclear watchdog will assess any damage from recent shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russia and Ukraine have blamed on each other.
IAEA to inspect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, was captured by Russian troops in March, and has been a major hotspot in the six-month conflict. / Reuters
August 29, 2022

The UN nuclear watchdog will inspect the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine this week, it has said on Twitter. 

Monday's announcement comes after months of negotiations in which the International Atomic Energy Agency sought to gain access to the facility, which Ukrainian staff are operating under the orders of Russian forces, a situation that the IAEA has said threatens the safety of Europe's largest nuclear plant.

The mission led by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi will assess any damage from recent shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), which Russia and Ukraine have blamed on each other.

"We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine's and Europe's biggest nuclear facility," Grossi said on Twitter with a picture of himself with 13 other staff members, apparently at the VIP terminal of Vienna airport. 

"Proud to lead this mission which will be in #ZNPP later this week," he added.

Inspection goals

Recommended

Neither he nor the agency specified when they would arrive at Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine's energy ministry said it would not comment on the IAEA mission trip "for security reasons".

The United Nations and Ukraine have called for a withdrawal of military equipment and personnel from the plant to ensure it is not a target in the conflict.

The IAEA tweeted separately that the mission would assess physical damage, evaluate the conditions in which staff are working at the plant and "determine functionality of safety & security systems".

It would also "perform urgent safeguards activities", a reference to keeping track of nuclear material.

READ MORE: Live blog: Shelling near Ukraine nuclear plant fuels disaster fears

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'