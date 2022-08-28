Angolans and foreign dignitaries have gathered for the funeral of long-serving ex-leader Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who died in Spain in July but whose burial was delayed by a family request for an autopsy.

Sunday's memorial service was held at the historic palm tree lined Praca da Republica in the seaside capital Luanda on what would have been dos Santos's 80th birthday.

It comes days after his party, the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), which has ruled the country for nearly half a century, saw its worst results at the polls in the most hotly contested elections since independence.

Dos Santos, who died of a cardiac arrest, will be remembered as a "statesman and devoted pan-Africanist," former Namibian President Sam Nujoma, 93, told the hundreds of mourners in attendance.

A choir sang dirges while flags flew at half-mast around the square, which houses an imposing concrete mausoleum where the country's founding President Agostinho Neto is interred.

Dignitaries including South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi and Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa filled rows of white and gold seats.

READ MORE:Angola's incumbent president secures strong lead in early poll results

Disputed legacy