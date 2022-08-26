WORLD
Russia reports Israeli strikes on Syria research facility
Syrian regime using Russian-made anti-aircraft weapons shot down two missiles and seven guided bombs during Israeli strikes on Masyaf research unit, Russian state-run media report.
Russian forces have remained in Syria since 2015 when they helped turn the tide in a civil war in favour of regime leader Bashar al Assad. / TRTWorld
August 26, 2022

Israeli jets launched four cruise missiles and 16 guided aerial bombs against a research facility in the city of Masyaf in northwestern Hama province, Russian forces based in Syria have said.

Syrian regime troops using Russian-made anti-aircraft weapons shot down two missiles and seven guided bombs, Russian state news agencies Tass and RIA said on Friday, quoting a senior Russian officer.

The attacks took place on Thursday and damaged equipment at the facility, he said.

There was no immediate response from Israel.

Russian forces have remained in Syria since 2015 when they helped turn the tide in a civil war in favour of regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Israel, US attacks

For several years, Israel has been mounting attacks on what it claims as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, have deployed to help Assad fight anti-regime forces.

Tehran denies deploying regular troops to Syria but says its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has "military advisers" with pro-regime forces.

Since the civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against its neighbour.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of them.

At the same time, the United States military said on Thursday it had killed four members of armed groups linked to Iran in 24 hours in Syria after rocket attacks wounded US troops in the eastern Deir Ezzor area.

SOURCE:Reuters, AFP
