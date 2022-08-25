WORLD
2 MIN READ
US carries out new attacks against Iran-backed fighters in northeast Syria
US forces struck using AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, AC-130 gunships and M777 artillery pieces, killing four enemy combatants, the US Central Command says.
US carries out new attacks against Iran-backed fighters in northeast Syria
The US and its enemies in Syria have been trading attacks for the better part of two weeks with neither side backing down. / AP Archive
August 25, 2022

The US has carried out more retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed fighters in northeast Syria after American forces stationed in the area came under rocket fire that injured three troops.

US forces struck using AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, AC-130 gunships, and M777 artillery pieces, Central Command said in a statement on Thursday. Four enemy combatants were killed and seven rocket launchers were destroyed, it added.

"We will respond appropriately and proportionally to attacks on our service members," US Central Command Commander Michael Kurilla said in a statement. 

"No group will strike at our troops with impunity. We will take all necessary measures to defend our people."

READ MORE: US claims it struck Iran-backed militants after rocket attacks in Syria

Recommended

Growing tensions

The attacks are the latest after US forces stationed at the Conoco outpost and Mission Support Site Green Village came under rocket fire on Wednesday. 

The US launched retaliatory strikes using helicopters in the immediate aftermath, claiming they killed several Iran-backed fighters believed to be responsible for the rocket attacks.

Earlier Wednesday, the US launched air strikes in Syria targeting ammunition depots and logistics supply bunkers used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

The air strikes were ordered by President Joe Biden in retaliation for a series of attacks on August 15 at US military facilities in Syria.

READ MORE: US claims targeting Iran-linked groups in Syria strikes

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four