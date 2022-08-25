The US has carried out more retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed fighters in northeast Syria after American forces stationed in the area came under rocket fire that injured three troops.

US forces struck using AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, AC-130 gunships, and M777 artillery pieces, Central Command said in a statement on Thursday. Four enemy combatants were killed and seven rocket launchers were destroyed, it added.

"We will respond appropriately and proportionally to attacks on our service members," US Central Command Commander Michael Kurilla said in a statement.

"No group will strike at our troops with impunity. We will take all necessary measures to defend our people."

READ MORE: US claims it struck Iran-backed militants after rocket attacks in Syria