WORLD
3 MIN READ
US, Greece disagree on extent of Greek airspace
According to a new report by the US State Department, Washington does not support Greek allegations that Turkish aircraft violate the country’s airspace.
US, Greece disagree on extent of Greek airspace
The US encourages Greece and Türkiye “to resolve outstanding bilateral maritime boundary issues peacefully and in accordance with international law”, according to Greek media report. / AA
August 25, 2022

The US has recently reiterated that it disagrees with Athens on the extent of Greek airspace, a Greek daily reported.

Citing a report prepared by the US State Department and submitted to Congress, the Greek daily Kathimerini highlighted on Wednesday that the US does not support Greek allegations that Turkish aircraft violate the country’s airspace.

The report said Greece claims an airspace that extends up to 10 nautical miles and a territorial sea of up to six nautical miles.

"Under international law, a country’s airspace coincides with its territorial sea. The US thus recognises an airspace up to 6 nautical miles consistent with territorial sea. Greece and the US do not share a view on the extent of Greece’s airspace," it said.

The report also noted that "Greece and its neighbours have not agreed on boundary delimitation in those areas where their lawful maritime entitlements overlap."

According to the report, the lack of such delimitation means there is no clarity on the extent of Greece’s territorial sea and corresponding airspace in these areas

As such, it noted, Greek claims that Turkish aircraft violate its airspace are not feasible.

The report added that the US encourages Greece and Türkiye "to resolve outstanding bilateral maritime boundary issues peacefully and in accordance with international law."

READ MORE: Türkiye: Greece's 'unfortunate' attempt against F-16 deal is 'abnormal'

Recommended

New harassment 

Meanwhile, Turkish planes taking part in a NATO mission over the Aegean Sea were harassed by Greek F-16 jets, Turkish National Defense Ministry sources said on Thursday.

The sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said the two Turkish F-16s were harassed on Wednesday.

As soon as the Greek jets locked their radar on the Turkish warplanes, the Turkish side responded with full force.

This is the second time this week that Greek jets locked their radar on Turkish planes on NATO missions.

On Tuesday, a similar incident took place over the Eastern Mediterranean.

READ MORE: Greece radar locks Turkish F-16 jets during NATO mission

READ MORE:Türkiye 'reciprocates' to Greek airspace breach

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan