President Joe Biden has announced nearly $3 billion in military aid to Kiev — the biggest US package so far — to mark Ukraine's independence day, six months after Russia's special military operation.

In a statement on Wednesday, Biden signalled the firmness of Washington's commitment to Ukraine's struggle, saying the $2.98 billion for arms and other equipment aimed "to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term."

The new funds will be for air defence systems, artillery and the much-in-demand ammunition for those systems, as well as radars and systems to counter Russian drones, Biden said.

Congratulating Ukraine on its independence, which was declared from Soviet Union in 1991, Biden said the US "is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty."

"Today is not only a celebration of the past, but a resounding affirmation that Ukraine proudly remains — and will remain — a sovereign and independent nation."

'We stand with the Ukrainian people'