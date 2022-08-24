The landmark Istanbul grain deal could work as a platform to restart negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has said.

"We still believe that the trust that we were able to build through the UN between the Russian and Ukrainian sides for a grain deal could in fact work as a platform to restart or reinitiate the negotiations again," Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told CNN on Tuesday.

However, Kalin said any move forward requires not only the willingness of Russians and Ukrainians but also the support of the international community.

Türkiye remains "very much concerned" about any "escalation of war and violence" in Ukraine, Kalin said, adding Ankara is working "very hard" through different channels to bring the sides closer.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal last month to resume grain exports from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Pivdennyi, Chornomorsk and Odessa, which were halted due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its seventh month.

READ MORE:Over 721,000 tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine since Istanbul deal

'Nuclear disaster' concerns