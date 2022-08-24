Overnight protests continued in Hyderabad in India's Telangana state against a lawmaker belonging to the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) who was arrested for making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad and was released on bail.

Thakur Raja Singh, the BJP member of the state Legislative Assembly, released a video on Monday showing him making derogatory comments about the prophet.

He was apprehended on Tuesday morning after multiple cases were registered against him as protests broke out at several places in the city on Monday night demanding his arrest.

Late on Tuesday night, Singh walked out of jail after a local court granted him bail. Protests again broke out after the BJP leader was released, continuing for the whole night at several places in the city, and remained peaceful.

"The only demand of everyone is that strict action should be taken against him. He repeatedly makes derogatory remarks against Islam,” said Abdul Kader Saani, the caretaker of a shrine in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

BJP on Tuesday ordered the suspension of the lawmaker from the party, pending an inquiry.

'Highly provocative and sacrilegious'