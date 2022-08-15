Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has renewed Japan's no-war pledge at a sombre ceremony to mark his country's 77th anniversary of its World War II defeat.

In his first address as prime minister since taking office in October, Kishida said on Monday Japan will “stick to our resolve to never repeat the tragedy of the war."

Kishida did not mention Japanese aggression across Asia in the first half of the 20th century or the victims in the region.

Kishida largely focused on the damages Japan suffered on its turf — the US atomic bombings on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, massive firebombings across Japan and the bloody ground battle on Okinawa.

He said the peace and prosperity that the country enjoys today is built on the suffering and sacrifices of those who died in the war.

Emperor Naruhito repeated his “deep remorse” over Japan's wartime actions in a nuanced phrase in his speech, like his father, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, who devoted his career to making amends for a war fought in the name of the wartime emperor, Hirohito, the current emperor’s grandfather.

A minute of silence