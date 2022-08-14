Israel has launched a missile attack on western and central Syria, killing three Syrian soldiers and wounding three others, the Syrian regime said in a statement.

Israeli strikes on Sunday night targeted several positions in the coastal city of Tartus and suburbs of the capital Damascus, according to the regime.

The regime military said that the missiles were fired by fighter jets flying over Lebanon, adding that the strikes caused material damage as well.

Syria's SANA media, citing military sources, said the forces were also confronting "hostile targets" over the Qalamoun mountains near the border with Lebanon.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the Israeli strike targeted a Syrian army air defence base in the area of Abu Afsa.

It added that Iran-backed fighters are also usually at that base.

Israel's attacks