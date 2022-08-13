Two more ships carrying sunflower seed and corn have sailed from Ukrainian ports, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry has said.

The Barbados-flagged ship FULMAR S, carrying 12,000 tonnes of corn, left the Chornomorsk port on Saturday for Iskenderun, Türkiye.

The other ship, Marshal Islands-flagged THOE, sailed from the same port with 3,000 tonnes of sunflower seed, for Tekirdag, northwestern Türkiye.

On July 22, Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports for exporting Ukrainian grain stuck due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is now in its sixth month.