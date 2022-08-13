TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Two more vessels carrying 15,000 tonnes of grain leave Ukraine
The Barbados-flagged FULMAR S, carrying 12,000 tonnes of corn, and the Marshal Islands-flagged THOE, carrying 3,000 tonnes of sunflower seed, have set sail from Chornomorsk.
On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports for exporting Ukrainian grain stuck for months. / Reuters
August 13, 2022

Two more ships carrying sunflower seed and corn have sailed from Ukrainian ports, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry has said.

The Barbados-flagged ship FULMAR S, carrying 12,000 tonnes of corn, left the Chornomorsk port on Saturday for Iskenderun, Türkiye.

The other ship, Marshal Islands-flagged THOE, sailed from the same port with 3,000 tonnes of sunflower seed, for Tekirdag, northwestern Türkiye.

On July 22, Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports for exporting Ukrainian grain stuck due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is now in its sixth month.

To oversee the process, a Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul was officially launched on July 27, comprising representatives from the three countries and the UN. It enables safe transportation of commercial foodstuffs and fertilisers by merchant ships.

The first ship left Ukraine on August 1 under the Türkiye-brokered deal.

READ MORE:Two more ships carrying grain leave Ukraine's ports

SOURCE:AA
