An acute manpower shortage in US embassies across several African countries has blighted Washington’s foreign policy over the past several years, Foreign Policy has reported, highlighting an American weak spot that Russia and China could potentially exploit in places of strategic importance and interest to the big powers.

Internal department documents show that the US embassy in Sudan is chronically empty. About half of the embassy posts in Niger have been vacant in recent months. The US diplomatic mission in Burkina Faso is 30 percent unfilled, and 20 percent vacant in Mali.

Obviously, Biden administration officials argue that these numbers are illustrative of the current moment, while staffing levels are constantly changing. In addition, senior officials at the State Department have assured that they are actively working to fill gaps in US embassies in Africa and trying to present more attractive financial incentives for those travelling to the continent, especially to volatile security countries.

But the “persistent and acute shortage” of personnel in Africa has already caught the attention of Capitol Hill.

Republican Jim Risch, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, observed that the global needs and requirements of the US Foreign Service are enormous. “The appalling human resources and manpower situation illustrates that Africa is an afterthought, not a global priority,” the lawmaker was quoted as saying.

These assessments suggest that this opens a window of opportunity for Russia and China on the continent.

The US Congress is particularly outraged by the fact that the executive branch has invested in the security sector of some African players over the years, but now cannot even find people to engage in diplomacy.

“This creates obstacles to our ability to maintain a balance between security programmes and programmes that address the root causes of extremism and general instability,” Democratic Senator Bob Menendez says.

Inertia of approaches

Another problem is that the influx of low-skilled personnel offsets the lack of career diplomats in this environment. Joseph Siegle, director of research at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies at the National Defense University in Washington DC, notes that the situation is resulting in the presence of people on the ground “who don’t necessarily understand the dynamics of the situation” or who ignore the networks, contacts and established relationships that make it possible to do the job more effectively.

According to current and retired diplomatic officials, a factor in the staffing crisis is the current incentive structure, which does not allow for rejuvenation of the diplomatic corps. In some positions, families and spouses are not allowed to accompany diplomats for security reasons. In some locations, family members may find it difficult to find jobs or are unable to find a normal school for their children.

This, experts say, partly influences the decision of a highly qualified mid-level professional to compete for positions at a markedly lower level, for example, at US embassies in South Africa, rather than apply for a higher post in Mali or Sudan.