The United States is seeking a "true partnership" with Africa and not trying to "outdo" other world powers in vying for influence on the continent, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

Blinken arrived in South Africa for an official visit on Sunday during a three-nation African trip which follows hot on the heels of an extensive tour of the continent by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Speaking in the South African capital Pretoria on Monday, Blinken said the United States did not see the region as the "latest playing field in a competition between great powers".

"That is fundamentally not how we see it. It's not how we will advance our engagement here," Blinken told a press briefing, speaking alongside his local counterpart Naledi Pandor.

"Our commitment to a stronger partnership with Africa is not about trying to outdo anyone else."

READ MORE:US envoy: Africa trip isn’t to catch up with China and Russia

New Africa strategy

For his first stop, the US top diplomat chose South Africa, a leader in the developing world which has remained neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.