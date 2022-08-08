TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns 'serial' killings of Muslims in US
Türkiye's presidential spokesman Kalin said the perpetrators of murders must be brought to justice as soon as possible.
Türkiye condemns 'serial' killings of Muslims in US
Muslim men pray over the grave of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday, August 5, 2022. / AP
August 8, 2022

The spokesman for Türkiye's president has condemned the killing of four Muslim men in the US city of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"We are deeply worried about these serial murders," Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter, underlining the need to shine a light on the killings and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice as soon as possible.

After a Muslim man was killed in the southern state of New Mexico on Friday, authorities said they were working to determine if his murder was linked to three others over the past nine months.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the killing could be linked to three other Muslim men who were killed in "ambush-style shootings."

READ MORE: 'Targeted killings': US police suspect murder of four Muslim men are linked

'Hateful attacks' 

US President Joe Biden also condemned the killing of four Muslim men in the southern state of New Mexico.

Recommended

"I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque," Biden tweeted.

Noting that a full investigation on the matter is underway, he underlined that his administration strongly stands with the US Muslim community.

"These hateful attacks have no place in America," Biden said.

While authorities reiterated a request for anyone with information on the killings to contact the police, it was reported that security measures were increased in certain areas of the city where the Muslim community resides.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the country's largest Muslim civil rights organisation, increased a reward to $10,000 from $5,000 for information leading to the suspect or suspects related to the killings.

Albuquerque police official Kyle Hartsock said Thursday that the person or persons who killed the Muslims may be the same individual or individuals.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks