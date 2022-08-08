The spokesman for Türkiye's president has condemned the killing of four Muslim men in the US city of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"We are deeply worried about these serial murders," Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter, underlining the need to shine a light on the killings and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice as soon as possible.

After a Muslim man was killed in the southern state of New Mexico on Friday, authorities said they were working to determine if his murder was linked to three others over the past nine months.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the killing could be linked to three other Muslim men who were killed in "ambush-style shootings."

'Hateful attacks'

US President Joe Biden also condemned the killing of four Muslim men in the southern state of New Mexico.