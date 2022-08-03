After years of waiting, India is finally going to introduce cheetahs in the wild—70 years after the fastest land animal went extinct in the subcontinent.

Preparations are being made for about eight African cheetahs to be imported from Namibia after the countries signed an agreement last month.

But conservation experts have raised concerns about the initiative that they see as New Delhi’s “vanity project”. India’s habitat is different from the environment the sleek cats are used to in African grasslands.

The cheetahs will live in Madhya Pradesh state’s Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary, which was initially dedicated as a home for Asiatic lions found in the neighbouring state of Gujarat.

“What this will turn out to be is a glorified safari park. These animals will be intensively managed with a very hands-on approach which will compromise the ecological role and function that they are expected to play,” says Ravi Chellam, a Bengaluru-based wildlife biologist and conservation scientist.

“These cheetahs will be moved back and forth to enable genetic exchange requiring multiple captures. That is the South African model. Not the Indian way of managing our wildlife,” he tells TRT World.

As per the action plan, India will reintroduce around 50 cheetahs in the coming decade. But only 21 of these fast predators are expected to survive in the wild in the next 15 years.

Such low reproductive and survival rates means it will require several decades to repopulate other parts of India as the government hopes to do, says Chellam. “This is not self-sustaining and will require frequent introduction of a pretty large number of African cheetahs to ensure the survival of the introduced population.”

The area of Kuno National Park is about 750 square kilometres . “The government's best case scenario is that in 15 years, Kuno will be home to 21 cheetahs. Cheetahs live at much lower density than tigers and lions.”

For instance, an area spread over 100 square kilometres might be sufficient for 8 to 10 tigers. But that’s enough space for only one cheetah, he explained.

The trans-continental relocation of cheetahs has become a big project for India, the world's sixth largest economy. It will cost 750 crore Indian rupees (approximately $9.5 million) with much of it coming from state-run Indian Oil Corporation.

Authorities say they have taken all the steps to help the cheetahs reproduce and increase their numbers. Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary has been stocked with deer and other natural prey. Electronic collars will monitor the movement of the cheetahs and they will be kept in a particular area for a few weeks so they can get used to their territory.

Yet, experts are sceptical.

“The African cheetah can never be introduced into the wilds of India,” Valmik Thapar, an Indian wildlife author, toldTimes of India. “We don’t have any habitat to ensure a natural reintroduction.”