Türkiye has recorded fresh footage of Greek forces pushing boats carrying irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea to the Turkish side, Defence Ministry said.

Turkish navy drone recorded on Friday footage of Greek forces pushing two boats carrying irregular migrants to the coast of Cesme in the Izmir province, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

Türkiye's Coast Guard saved the lives of the irregular migrants after they were illegally pushed by the Greek forces.

The situation was immediately reported to the Turkish Coast Guard Command and the migrants were rescued, the ministry added.

Ankara and international human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers.

The pushbacks violate humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable people, including women and children.