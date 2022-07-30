WORLD
3 MIN READ
Swede arrested in Iran for alleged espionage
The announcement comes amid diplomatic tensions between Tehran and Stockholm, after a Swedish court sentenced a former Iranian prison official to life for war crimes.
Swede arrested in Iran for alleged espionage
Tehran alleged Sweden had "supported several proxy spies" for Israel, including Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish-Iranian academic who has been sentenced to death in Iran. / Reuters
July 30, 2022

Iran said it had arrested a Swedish national on allegations of espionage, without providing details on the suspect's identity nor the date of their detention. 

Iran's intelligence ministry said on Saturday it had "identified and arrested a national of the Kingdom of Sweden suspected of espionage".

In early May, the Swedish foreign ministry said a Swede in his 30s had been arrested in Iran.

It was not immediately clear if the announcement on Saturday refers to that man or another Swede.

"In all the previous trips, the suspect... communicated with a number of European and non-European suspects who were under surveillance in Iran," the statement read.

"The suspect in question re-entered the country a few months ago after the arrest of another European spy" to collect information, it alleged, adding the suspect had been taken into custody while leaving Iran.

READ MORE: Swedish court hands life term to ex-Iran official over 1988 purge

"Proxy spies"

Recommended

The intelligence ministry said the suspect had visited Israel before going to Iran.

It also alleged Sweden had "supported several proxy spies" for Israel, including Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish-Iranian academic who has been sentenced to death in Iran.

Djalali's sentence was issued in 2017 after he was convicted of passing information about two Iranian nuclear scientists to Israel's Mossad spy agency that led to their assassinations.

He was granted Swedish citizenship the following year.

His case was followed by the trial in Stockholm of Hamid Noury, a former official in Iran's judiciary accused of war crimes over the killing of prisoners in Iran during the 1980s.

Noury received a life sentence from a Swedish court on July 14. Iran dismissed the verdict as "political" and has called for his release.

Relations between to the two countries have been strained over the case, with Tehran recalling its ambassador to Sweden for consultations a week later. 

READ MORE: Iranian-Swedish researcher will be executed - Iran's judiciary

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing