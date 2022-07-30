WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australian PM Albanese outlines draft Indigenous recognition vote
The government is seeking a referendum, which is necessary to make changes to the constitution, on recognising indigenous minorities in the constitution and requiring governments to consult Aboriginal people on decisions that impact their lives.
Australian PM Albanese outlines draft Indigenous recognition vote
A successful referendum would bring Australia in line with Canada, New Zealand and the United States in formally recognising indigenous populations. / Getty Images
July 30, 2022

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has outlined a draft referendum question in a bid to change the constitution to set up a representative Indigenous body in parliament.

Australia's constitution currently does not recognise Indigenous peoples. The move to enshrine a so-called "voice" — a consultative body to supply advice to the government on decisions that would impact the marginalised group — in the document would require a nationwide referendum.

Speaking at an Indigenous festival in Arnhem Land — home to a majority Indigenous population — centre-left leader Albanese proposed a draft referendum question to the Australian public on Saturday. 

"Do you support an alteration to the Constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice?"

Albanese — elected in May — had promised a referendum vote to be held before the end of his term in 2025.

It remains unclear how the referendum will take shape but proposing the draft question to Aboriginal Australian leaders and the public would be a first step.

READ MORE:Thousands march for aboriginal rights as Australia marks national day

Recommended

'Centuries of failure'

On Saturday, he also recommitted to the "Uluru Statement from the Heart", which called for improved rights and constitutional recognition for Australia's First Nations people.

The 2017 statement was rejected by then-prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's conservative government.

But Albanese said the Uluru statement is "about consulting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on the decisions that affect you, nothing more, but nothing less".

"This is simple courtesy. It is common decency," he added. "It recognises the centuries of failure... the failure to ask the most basic human question: how would I feel if this were done to me?"

Australia has long failed to close the gap between the health and wellbeing of its First Nations people and the rest of the population, with soaring incarceration rates among Indigenous peoples and a life expectancy about eight years lower than the national average.

READ MORE:Indigenous people in Australia win back world’s oldest rainforest

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing