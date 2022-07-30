Pope Francis has agreed that the attempt to eliminate Indigenous culture in Canada through a church-run residential school system amounted to a cultural “genocide”.

Speaking to reporters while en route home from Canada on Saturday, Francis said he didn’t use the term during his trip to atone for the Catholic Church’s role in the schools because it never came to mind.

“It’s true I didn’t use the word because it didn’t come to mind, but I described genocide, no?” Francis, who used the term “cultural destruction” in his apology during his “penitential pilgrimage“ to Canada, said.

“I asked forgiveness for this work, which was genocide,” Francis said. “It’s a technical word, ‘genocide’. I didn’t use because it didn’t come to mind, but I described that, and it’s true it’s a genocide.” he said.

Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission determined in 2015 that the forced removal of Indigenous children from their homes and placement in the residential schools to assimilate them constituted a “cultural genocide”.

Some 150,000 children from the late 1800s to the 1970s were subject to the forced assimilation policy, aimed at making them fully Christian and Canadian.

Many were physically and sexually abused at the schools, and children were beaten for speaking their Native languages. Thousands are believed to have died of disease and malnutrition.

READ MORE: Pope apologises for 'evil' against Canada's Indigenous people

'Disastrous error'

Francis said he repeatedly condemned the system that severed family ties and attempted to impose new cultural beliefs as “catastrophic” to generations of Indigenous peoples.