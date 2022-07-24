WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly shooting at university graduation in Philippines
Those killed in the attack at Ateneo de Manila University were Rosita Furigay, a former mayor of Lamitan town in southern Basilan province, her aide and a university guard, officials say.
Deadly shooting at university graduation in Philippines
The university was put under lockdown and the graduation rite at a law school was canceled, police said.
July 24, 2022

At least three people, including a former Philippine town mayor, have been killed and others wounded in a brazen attack by a gunman in a university campus in the capital region.

The gunman, who was armed with two pistols, was captured after the shooting near the gate of the Ateneo de Manila University in suburban Quezon city on Sunday. 

The university was put under lockdown and the graduation rite at a law school was canceled, police said.

Officials said those killed in the attack were Rosita Furigay, a former mayor of Lamitan town in southern Basilan province, her aide and a university guard.

Furigay’s daughter, who was supposed to attend the graduation ceremony, was wounded and taken to a hospital, a police report said, adding she was in a "stable condition."

Investigation underway

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who was supposed to be a speaker at the ceremony, was en route to the university when the attack happened and was advised to turn back, officials said.

Recommended

Quezon city Mayor Joy Belmonte condemned the attack. “This kind of incident has no place in our society and must be condemned to the highest level,” she said in a statement.

Investigators were trying to determine a motive for the attack.

School and university shootings are rare in the Philippines despite its lax gun rules. But targeted killings of politicians are fairly common, particularly during elections.

The shooting happened despite heavy security and a gun ban imposed by police and other government forces in Quezon city.

Newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is to deliver his first state of the nation address in the city on Monday before a joint session of Congress at the House of Representatives.

READ MORE: Ferdinand Marcos Jr takes oath as Philippine president

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing