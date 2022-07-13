US President Joe Biden has arrived in Israel, kicking off a high-stakes trip to the Middle East that Israel's leader says will involve holding talks on renewing a "global coalition" against Iran.

"I'm proud to say that our relationship with the State of Israel is deeper and stronger, in my view, than it’s ever been," Biden said upon his arrival on Wednesday, vowing to deepen Israel's integration into the Middle East.

"We'll continue to advance Israel's integration into the region," Biden added, before taking part in a tour highlighting Israel's advanced missile-defence systems.

Israelis rolled out the red carpet for the US President when he landed in Tel Aviv on Air Force One. He was greeted by a full array of politicians.

Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid described Biden as "one of the best friends that Israel has ever known".

"We will discuss the need to renew a strong global coalition that will stop the Iranian nuclear programme," Lapid said.

This is Biden's 10th visit to the country. His first visit was in 1973, when he was a first-term US senator from Delaware. This is also his first visit to the Middle East as president.

'Strategically consequential region'