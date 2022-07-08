Assailants have killed at least a dozen patients in an attack on a clinic in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo overnight, two witnesses said, blaming the raid on militants allied to Daesh.

Insurgents believed to be from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group that has operated in the dense forests of eastern DRC for decades, attacked a church clinic at around 10:00 pm on Thursday night, the witnesses said on Friday.

An army spokesman confirmed the attack in the town of Lume in North Kivu province, but did not say how many people died.

A witness said there were seven dead, while a nurse at the hospital said the provisional toll was 13 and many were still missing.

READ MORE: DRC, Rwanda agree to 'de-escalate' tensions in Angola-brokered talks

'They burned my father'