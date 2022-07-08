After a two-year draw-down on the number of pilgrims visiting Islam’s holiest sites, this year’s Hajj has seen close to pre-pandemic levels of worshippers from around the world.

In 2020, only 1000 pilgrims performed the Hajj, in sharp contrast to nearly 2.5 million pilgrims in 2019. This year, nearly 900,000 pilgrims performed the Hajj, reflecting a gradual return to business as usual.

However, with over 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide looking to perform the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime, the age-old question of accommodating pilgrims from across the world is more pressing than ever before.

Practically, many will not be able to find a slot, even if they can afford the increasingly expensive trip. A 1988 Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hajj quota ruling mandates a minimum ratio of 1,000 pilgrims per million total (Muslim) population, or 0.01%.

Even at pre-pandemic levels of capacity, it would take at least 500 pilgrimages to fully accommodate Hajj needs for the current Muslim global population, excluding future generations.

“Quotas, waiting lists and lotteries will continue to be necessary for Hajj. This is one reason why much of Vision 2030’s emphasis is actually on a year-round Umrah,” shares Dr. Sean McLoughlin, professor of anthropology of Islam at Leeds University who spoke to TRT World.

Saudi Vision 2030 is a strategic framework launched in April 2016 to mitigate oil dependence, improve infrastructure, and diversify economic streams.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage that can be performed at any time of the year, unlike the Hajj which adheres to specific dates on the lunar calendar.

While not a religious obligation, the Umrah can be completed in half a day, making it ideal to not only meet global demand to visit the holy mosques of Makkah and Madinah, but to also drive broader tourism.

Umrahs caters to a broader religious tourism market in terms of affordability and access without competitive lotteries or quotas.

“In 2019, Umrah numbers reached 20 million with Saudi Arabia launching a new tourist e-visa the same year,” notes Dr. McLoughlin.

While pilgrimage represents a consistent, major source of revenue to the Kingdom, it also poses a singular challenge in organising, scaling and accommodating one of the world’s largest gatherings.

Saudi Arabia’s commitment to scale up to 6 million pilgrims by the end of the decade is an ambitious Vision 2030 milestone. In 2019, the Kingdom hosted at least 2.5 million pilgrims without incident.

Accommodating over double the pilgrims would require significant investments into hospitality, mosque expansion, facilities, organization, healthcare, and even airports; with current infrastructure being the result of decades of successive development.

Economic imperatives

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hajj economy was projected to reach $150 billion in 2022 alone.

Saudi Arabian economists believe that pilgrimage-driven spending could one day sustain the entire Kingdom’s economy.

“The economic significance of religious tourism in Saudi Arabia - and in particular Hajj - is that it is a religious duty for all Muslims financially and physically able to undertake it. So there will always be demand for religious tourism in Saudi Arabia, as well as the opportunity to create spillover effects in Mecca and the nearby holy sites,” says Dr. Robert Mogielnicki, a senior scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington interviewed by TRT World.

Pilgrimage constitutes nearly 20 percent of Saudi Arabia’s non-oil based GDP, and is expected to grow amid completion of multiple high-end hotels.

The latest holy mosque expansion project was launched in 2015, with $21 billion aiming at increasing pilgrim capacity by 300,000.

“I believe that the biggest economic gains in this area will come if Saudi Arabia can successfully market a changing tourism landscape to religious tourists. There are so many possibilities for trip extensions, add-ons, or follow-on visits, particularly if they want to keep attracting non-oil revenue and more efficiently recycle it throughout the country,” adds Dr. Mogielnick.