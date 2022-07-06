Around 440 inmates are on the run after a suspected raid by Boko Haram militants on a prison in Nigeria's capital Abuja, an interior ministry official has said.

Tuesday night raid, and a separate ambush on an advance convoy of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari - who was not present - heading to his hometown in the northern state of Katsina, highlights Nigeria's going security challenges, especially in northern regions where armed insurgents and gangs are rife.

Shuaib Belgore, permanent secretary at the interior ministry, told journalists outside the Abuja prison - which has 900 inmates - that a security officer was killed during the raid and three others were injured.

He said the suspected Boko Haram attackers came for members who were held in the prison.

"They came specifically for their co-conspirators, but in order to get them..., some of them are in the general (prison) population so they broke out and other people in that population escaped as well but many of them have returned," Belgore said.

Over 400 recaptured