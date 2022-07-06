WORLD
3 MIN READ
Suspected Boko Haram attack frees hundreds of prisoners in Nigeria
Defence Minister Bashir Magashi says Boko Haram militants "mostly likely" carried out the attack on a prison near capital Abuja and that 64 jailed militants have also escaped.
Suspected Boko Haram attack frees hundreds of prisoners in Nigeria
A total of 879 inmates fled, the prison service said in a statement, with 443 still at large and the rest recaptured. / Reuters
July 6, 2022

Around 440 inmates are on the run after a suspected raid by Boko Haram militants on a prison in Nigeria's capital Abuja, an interior ministry official has said.

Tuesday night raid, and a separate ambush on an advance convoy of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari - who was not present - heading to his hometown in the northern state of Katsina, highlights Nigeria's going security challenges, especially in northern regions where armed insurgents and gangs are rife.

Shuaib Belgore, permanent secretary at the interior ministry, told journalists outside the Abuja prison - which has 900 inmates - that a security officer was killed during the raid and three others were injured.

He said the suspected Boko Haram attackers came for members who were held in the prison.

"They came specifically for their co-conspirators, but in order to get them..., some of them are in the general (prison) population so they broke out and other people in that population escaped as well but many of them have returned," Belgore said.

READ MORE:In conversation with a Boko Haram kidnapping victim

Over 400 recaptured

Recommended

A total of 879 inmates fled, the prison service said in a statement, with 443 still at large and the rest recaptured.

Outside the prison, the charred remains of several vehicles with bullet holes were seen on Wednesday morning, attesting to gun battles in the vicinity during the raid.

A helicopter hovered overhead as armed security officials brought in a shirtless inmate limping with a gaping wound on his leg, while another injured inmate was carried into the prison.

Buhari was not in the convoy of cars carrying an advance team of security guards, protocol and media officers heading to the president's hometown Daura, near the border with Niger, to prepare for the Muslim Eid al Adha holiday.

"The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and security personnel accompanying the convoy," a presidential spokesperson said in a statement.

READ MORE:‘They failed to act’: Nigerians slam lax security after church attack

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing