A few bare facts first: Türkiye has an estimated 12.89 million people in the 15-24 age group, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), making up 15.4 percent of the total population. And this makes Türkiye the youngest country in Europe—a nation filled with vim and vigour.

No wonder, Türkiye is witnessing a sporting revolution over the past few years as the country channels its youth power onto the track and field, the boxing ring, the football ground, the volleyball courts and anything that drives competition.

What has also helped is the government’s move to integrate education with sports, helping young people receive sports education from an early age. For this purpose, sports high schools were founded in 72 cities while 20 new sports high schools will be opened in the future.

Investing in the future

Türkiye’s rich dividends in international competitions in recent times are invariably a result of its big investments in sports.

The number of football fields, which was 595 before 2002, increased to 1,365 as of 2011. Between 2002 and 2022, the number of sports venues increased to 904 from 372.

And the total number of medals won by Turkish athletes in international tournaments, including the Olympics, increased to a staggering 8,808 as of 2019, up from 1,117 in 2000.

From January to June 2022, Turkish athletes have won a total of 2079 medals with 569 gold, 644 silver, and 866 bronze in 34 different branches of the international competitions.

With the contribution of the new facilities, the number of licensed athletes and sports clubs too increased significantly. Between 2002 and 2021, the number of licensed athletes dramatically rose from 278,046 to 10,116,401. By 2021, Türkiye had 1,665,969 active athletes. The number of sports clubs, which was 6,035 in 2002, increased three times in 20 years to reach 18,977.

One of the biggest sporting successes for the country in recent times came when the national women’s volleyball team was placed third to earn a podium finish at the 2021 European Championship.

The tournament had seen Türkiye’s sports lovers glued to their TV screens during live coverage of the matches. Throughout the tournament, the matches were viewed on big screens in public places that were set up by local authorities in response to the enthusiasm of volleyball lovers throughout the country.

So much so that the Türkiye vs Poland game in the tournament had double the number of TV viewers than the more popular Turkish national football team’s game taking place on the same day.

The reason for the difference was not just the recent failures of the national football team but also an increasing interest in volleyball. All of these are important symbolic indicators of the beginning of a new era for Türkiye, which is generally known as a country of football lovers.

The success of the volleyball team had sparked celebrations online, sparking memes and becoming a trending topic on match days.

Spiking interest