Russian missile attacks on residential areas in a coastal town near the Ukrainian port city of Odessa have killed at least 21 people, authorities have reported.

Video of Friday's pre-dawn attack showed the charred remains of buildings in the small town of Serhiivka, located about 50 kilometres (31 miles) southwest of Odessa.

The Ukrainian president's office said three X-22 missiles fired by Russian bombers struck an apartment building and two campsites.

"The death toll in Odessa blast rose to 21," Sergiy Bratchuk, Odessa deputy chief of district, told Ukrainian television. A 12-year-old boy was among the dead, he added.

The country's head of emergency services, Sergiy Kruk, had earlier put the toll at 19. Thirty-eight people were wounded, including six children, he added on Facebook.

The Kremlin dismissed allegations that Russian missiles had struck the residential apartments.

"I would like to remind you of the president's words that the Russian Armed Forces do not work with civilian targets," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.

Snake Island withdrawal

The airstrikes followed the pullout of Russian forces from Snake Island on Thursday, a move that was expected to potentially ease the threat to nearby Odessa, home to Ukraine’s biggest port.

The island sits along a busy shipping lane. Russia took control of it in the opening days of the conflict in the apparent hope of using it as a staging ground for an assault on Odessa.