Sweden has promised to extradite 73 terrorists to Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, describing Ankara's signing of a memorandum with Stockholm and Helsinki as a “diplomatic victory”.

Erdogan, who was speaking to the press after the closing of a NATO summit in Madrid, said Türkiye will monitor the implementation of the memorandum signed with Sweden and Finland — and take steps accordingly.

"We have strongly emphasised the message that we expect genuine solidarity from our allies, not only in words but also in action," he told reporters after the summit at which the Nordic countries were formally invited into the transatlantic defence alliance.

He said all of Türkiye's “sensitivities” had been included in the 10-article agreement, while calling on Sweden and Finland to fulfil their promises before the ratification of the security deal in Turkish parliament.

"If they do not fulfil promised obligations, the memorandum will not reach Turkish parliament for approval," Erdogan said. It is important to demonstrate NATO's determination to fight terrorism in all its forms, he added.

READ MORE:Türkiye 'will work closely' with Finland, Sweden to implement security deal

Nordic NATO bids

Sweden and Finland applied to join the 30-member NATO alliance last month, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive against Ukraine. But Türkiye, a longstanding member, voiced objections, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups.

The memorandum signed earlier this week paves the way for Sweden's and Finland's NATO entry.

It will address Türkiye's pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects, and investigate and interdict financing as well as recruitment activities of the PKK and other terrorist groups.