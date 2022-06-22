After Germany witnessed the creation of a coalition between the Social Democrats (SPD), the Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens last year, the trio tried to label it as a "coalition of progress," but the past year has shown that the triumvirate has been only pretending to make progress.

The government can barely function as internal disagreements on key issues are affecting its decision-making, shredding the ruling cabinet's reputation apart.

The most recent example of the polarisation of the country's leadership was related to the phasing out of nuclear power, which was outlined by Angela Merkel's government. The former chancellor — a physicist by training — was such a staunch supporter of the accelerated shutdown of German nuclear power plants that the deadline for the plan had been set to the end of 2022. But now, Finance Minister Christian Lindner has made the point that the situation around EU energy security requires, at the very least, a return to a discussion about the role of nuclear power plants in Germany.

According to a survey conducted by the analytical company Insa at the request of the newspaper Bild, half of the German population recognises the feasibility of reviving nuclear power generation. But the opinion of its citizens is something that can be neglected in the Federal Republic of Germany. As "green" Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck said, the "nuclear" topic is closed in the country. "This is not the way Germany will go forward," he said.

If the government does not resolve the issue, the country’s three national nuclear power plants will have to be closed down by the end of this year.

Historical inflation

Another point of disagreement is inflation and the most effective ways to fight it. The situation is so dire that many analysts are comparing it to the economic slump of 1973 and 1974 that was triggered by the oil crisis.

According to official statistics based on the consumer price index, inflation reached 7.9 percent in Germany in May this year – the highest level the country has seen since its reunification. Consumer prices are now up 7.9 percent year-on-year by national standards and 8.7 percent, according to harmonised EU standards.

In addition, the European continent's energy security crisis is forcing the republic to prepare for the loss of 500,000 jobs, which only increases scepticism about the work of the coalition government. "We have to become independent of gas imports gradually, but an immediate embargo would not only complicate the situation with rising prices but also lead to a reduction in employment," Labour and Social Affairs Minister Hubertus Heil recently acknowledged.

According to one forecast, the annual inflation rate in Germany will only rise during the year, with consumers showing dismay over petrol prices remaining high.

There is no agreement on a way out of this crisis between the FDP and the Greens.

Without a "brake"

The consequences of poor policymaking can already be observed in the 2022 federal budget: its expenditures of around $527 billion imply a new debt of almost $147 billion. This has forced the Bundestag MPs to once again ignore the "debt brake" enshrined in the constitution — the principle of a substantial limitation of the national debt.